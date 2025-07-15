The area where the solar park is to be built.

The plan for Switzerland’s largest solar park, which is to be built near the airport in Belp, canton Bern, is to be scaled back. This decision was taken after objections were raised by some environmental organisations.

The main problem is that the area where the solar panels are to be installed also contains a so-called dry meadow, a valuable ecosystem for biodiversity.

Discussions between environmental associations, including BirdLife, and the management of Belpmoos Solar, the airport, local power companies and the cantonal and federal governments lasted for months, but a solution has now been found.

This includes a reduction in the area covered by panels (from 26 hectares to 19) and the inclusion of the dry meadow in the list of federally protected areas (until now only regional). The plant will no longer produce enough energy for 19,000 households but only 8,000.

The dimensions are reduced, but the timescale is lengthened. First, because Belpmoos Solar must now examine the economic and technical impact of the new solution. Second, because local objections may still arise.

Energy Minister Albert Rösti says it is not yet certain that the project will be realised. “What the municipality will do, that’s a different kettle of fish,” he said.