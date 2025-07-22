The police have dismantled a prostitution ring involving minors in a barber shop in Geneva , the Tribune de Genève revealed on Tuesday. The case highlights a phenomenon that is growing in French-speaking Switzerland, as well as in France.

Five men were arrested in early May in Geneva for encouraging and organising the sexual exploitation of minors. Several young girls would have met customers in the back room of the business, under the supervision of several defendants, who organised exchanges and transactions. One of the victims is said to be under 15 years old.

The prostitution of minors is spreading in French-speaking Switzerland, note associations that help sex workers. “Often, these are young people with very low self-esteem. There is a lot of suffering among them,” says a special education teacher. Some young people then end up at the mercy of criminal networks.

This kind of sexual exploitation is the subject of much discussion, especially in France. It is estimated that 20,000 children have been victims, a figure that has risen sharply since the Covid-19 pandemic, and by about 34% since 2021. In nearly 98% of cases, they are girls.