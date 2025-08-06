Dear Swiss Abroad,

The 80th anniversary of the dropping of an atomic bomb on Hiroshima is the big topic in the media on Wednesday – in Switzerland as it is in many other places.

In more specifically Swiss news, the major story is naturally the ongoing US tariff soap opera, which has very much yanked the press from its summer slumber.

And in lighter affairs, a slow and rather unwieldy vehicle, which was very popular in the 1980s, has sparked a wave of nostalgia in Switzerland – the trusty moped.