It’s back to school time – or at least it is in most cantons, as some already started last week. The first-year classes are shaping up to be very busy, with the arrival of the “Covid babies”, children conceived during lockdown. There’s no shortage of controversy either, between teachers’ salaries, expectations of pupils and falling standards.
Pressure on the Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and the US President Trump’s contempt for his own advisers: SonntagsBlick reveals the details of the infamous phone call between Keller-Sutter and Trump on July 31.
Contrary to initial reports in the press, the initiative for the exchange did not come from Keller-Sutter but from US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, writes the Sunday newspaper.
During the conversation, Trump was said to have been condescending towards his own negotiators. As she reminded him of the agreements discussed with them, the US President reportedly said: “I don’t care about them!”
Trump also made direct financial demands of Keller-Sutter, who is also the Swiss finance minister. In particular, he referred to the $600 billion (CHF484 billion) in investments from the European Union, presenting them as a gift. “What are you paying me?” he reportedly asked.
Keller-Sutter’s spokesperson declined to comment when questioned by SonntagsBlick.
It’s the start of the new school year in most Swiss cantons, and there are already many challenges ahead. The level of German among German-speaking pupils is a particular source of concern.
The results of school tests carried out between 2019 and 2024 in several Swiss cantons show a marked drop in the level of German. This cannot be explained solely by the linguistic diversity associated with migration. “It is above all the native pupils who have become less proficient over the past 20 years,” stresses Stefan Wolter, professor at the University of Bern.
There’s good news for girls with a migrant background without French or German as their first language: they are performing better than Swiss boys in English and French. As for young French speakers, it’s their spelling that’s the problem.
As a result of federalism, teachers’ salaries vary greatly from canton to canton. Zurich, Basel City and Geneva are the best performers, according to Blick, while Obwalden, Neuchâtel and Nidwalden pay the lowest salaries.
The Swiss knife brand Victorinox, the jewel in the crown of Swissness worldwide, sees its US market under threat from the announced 39% customs tax. Its director, Carl Elsener, tells the Tages-Anzeiger of his fears.
The United States is Victorinox’s main export market. The company generates around 13% of its total sales there. For professional and kitchen knives, this share is even higher, at 18%.
“Remaining competitive without diluting our brand values is anything but easy under current customs conditions,” says Elsener, referring to a shock. This is a fragile segment: cutting a carrot with a Swiss or Japanese knife makes little difference to consumers, who might then turn to cheaper products.
The manufacturer is currently examining the extent to which it can pass on the increased costs caused by the new customs duties. As the company has increased its stocks in the United States in good time, it can wait until the end of the year before having to raise its prices. But with a strong Swiss franc, tariffs and competition, the Swiss icon faces a major strategic challenge.
Four young recruits from the grenadier school in Isone, canton Ticino, were hospitalised after an exercise in the heatwave. One of them had to be temporarily placed in an induced coma.
The incident occurred on Wednesday during a so-called star race, one of the army’s most demanding selection exercises. Four recruits showed serious signs of heatstroke and dehydration despite breaks and the presence of food and drink on the course.
Three recruits were still in hospital on Sunday, while one was able to return home. “We are in close contact with them and their families,” said army spokesman Stefan Hofer.
The army says it is taking the matter very seriously and has announced that exercises will henceforth take place early in the morning or in the evening in order to limit the risks associated with the high temperatures.
