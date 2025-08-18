Trump and Keller-Sutter had a telephone call on the eve of the US announcement of fresh tariffs of 39% on Swiss imports.

Pressure on the Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and the US President Trump’s contempt for his own advisers: SonntagsBlick reveals the details of the infamous phone call between Keller-Sutter and Trump on July 31.

Contrary to initial reports in the press, the initiative for the exchange did not come from Keller-Sutter but from US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, writes the Sunday newspaper.

During the conversation, Trump was said to have been condescending towards his own negotiators. As she reminded him of the agreements discussed with them, the US President reportedly said: “I don’t care about them!”

Trump also made direct financial demands of Keller-Sutter, who is also the Swiss finance minister. In particular, he referred to the $600 billion (CHF484 billion) in investments from the European Union, presenting them as a gift. “What are you paying me?” he reportedly asked.

Keller-Sutter’s spokesperson declined to comment when questioned by SonntagsBlick.