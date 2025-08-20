French President Emmanuel Macron (right) had suggested Geneva as a possible location for a first meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

Will the meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin not take place in Switzerland after all? Recent reports mention Hungary as a possible meeting place.

In recent days, French President Emmanuel Macron has mentioned Geneva as a possible venue for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Today, online portal Watson writes that Budapest has been suggested for such a meeting, during talks between US President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Watson bases this on reports from the US media Politico and Bloomberg. According to these reports, the US Secret Service is already making arrangements for a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia in the Hungarian capital.

A three-way meeting with Trump is then planned. However, there are still no binding commitments from the Kremlin. It is also still unclear what concrete form the security guarantees for Ukraine could take, which are also to be the subject of the talks.