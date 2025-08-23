The week in Switzerland

Some Swiss brands are struggling to adapt to the 39% tariff imposed by the US on imports of Swiss goods.

Things have calmed down a bit on the Trump tariff front – there were no major shocks this week for a change – but that hasn’t stopped the Swiss from asking “why us?”.

“Why is Donald Trump taxing Switzerland so heavily?” was the headline of a podcast on Swiss public broadcaster, RTS. For Cédric Dupont, professor of international relations at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva, the decision is hard to understand. “There’s no economic reality to justify this 39% tariff,” he said on Wednesday. “It’s probably a mood swing on Trump’s part for reasons that are still largely unknown to us.”

On Monday we reported how Swiss brands such as Victorinox, manufacturer of the iconic Swiss army knife, were struggling to adapt to the 39% tariff imposed by the United States on imports of Swiss goods. In addition to price rises, firms were considering moving their activities from Switzerland.

Train manufacturer Stadler Rail relocated part of its production to the US ten years ago, but that doesn’t mean it’s immune to tariffs. Stadler President Peter Spuhler told RTS that although the tariffs are “not fatal” in relation to the total cost of the vehicle, “it does hurt, of course”.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton reckons Switzerland should just grit its teeth and wait. “With counter-tariffs, you only punish your own people,” he told Blick, pointing out that the duties sought by Trump were under judicial scrutiny. “Many believe that before the end of the year a ruling could be issued that would invalidate them,” he said. “At that point Trump will have to start all over again.”