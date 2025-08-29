Thomas Badat and Martin Mathis travelled from Canada to attend the Federal Wrestling and Alpine Games Festival. In the middle is their local guide, former wrestler Adrian Oertig.

Today, the Swiss event of the year starts in Mollis in the Glarus region with the Federal Wrestling and Alpine Festival.

The wrestling festival only takes place every three years and the canton of Glarus gets to host it for the first time.

The organisers expect 350,000 visitors by Sunday. Preparations for the grand event took 15 years. Tomorrow, Saturday, from 8 a.m., the 274 wrestlers will march into the “largest temporary arena in the world”, as the organisers refer to it.

In eight rounds, four each on Saturday and Sunday, the next wrestling king will be determined. The two best wrestlers after seven rounds will fight for the king’s title in the final round. The winner also receives a bull named Hägar.

In addition, the top 15% of wrestlers get a wreath and a special title: ‘Eidgenoss’ or ‘Confederate’.

Six Swiss Abroad from North America are also running. Some of them are in Switzerland for the first time ever – others are already true veterans.