It’s becoming increasingly hard to find housing in Switzerland. The rate of empty dwellings fell by 0.08% in one year to 1%, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported. This is the fifth consecutive annual decline.

On the reference date, June 1, there were 48,000 vacant dwellings across the country. The most pronounced contraction was in Ticino, where the share of housing put on the market, for sale or rent, fell from 2.08% in 2024 to 1.92% this year. But the cantons most affected by the shortage are Geneva (0.34% of vacant homes), Zug (0.42%) and Zurich (0.48%).

According to the Federal Housing Office, the causes include an ageing population, separations, divorces, single-parent families and the arrival of people from abroad for work, study and family reunification.

People also tend to occupy more living space on average. This has risen from 30 square metres per capita in the 1980s to 46 today.