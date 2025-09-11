Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
The Swiss Federal Audit Office is worried: Switzerland’s internal security is at risk, because the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) lacks the staff to effectively investigate organised crime.
Also in Thursday’s briefing, we take a look at the ongoing session in parliament and shed light on a Swiss army exercise involving biological probes which could have ended badly.
Criminals will be rubbing their hands: the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) can no longer prosecute some serious cases due to staff shortages.
Fedpol works to combat money laundering, international drug trafficking or cyber-attacks targeting Swiss companies. However, according to an investigation by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO), it’s short-staffed.
The SFAO says Switzerland’s internal security is compromised, because some serious criminal cases can’t be prosecuted. In mid-2024, some 20 proceedings involving criminal groups were pending, SRF News writes.
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, which issues investigation mandates to Fedpol, has boosted the number of its employees by 20% since 2019. This means Fepol has had growing heaps of files landing on its desk.
Politicians have reacted: a committee in the House of Representatives has accepted a motion calling for an increase in staffing levels at Fedpol.
The situation in Gaza was the centre of attention in the Swiss parliament today. After a debate, politicians decided against placing sanctions on violent Israeli settlers.
An extraordinary session on Gaza in the House of Representatives was called for by the left-wing Social Democrats and the Greens. A motion, “Measures to ensure compliance with humanitarian and mandatory international law”, was rejected by 129 votes to 64.
Two government ministers were present. According to Blick, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin gave the usual line: “We support a two-state solution, and we are continuing our efforts with a view to a just peace in the Middle East”, he said. Defence Minister Martin Pfister added that the government is “deeply dismayed by the situation in Gaza”.
Yesterday, the House of Representatives voted for a plan to finance the new 13th monthly pension payment via a higher VAT rate – and without any new taxes on salaries. VAT is to be increased by 0.7 percentage points. The Senate has yet to vote on the plan.
During a training exercise, members of the Swiss Armed Forces used – and promptly lost – biological probes. They have since been found again.
A sigh of relief in the region of Egnach (canton Thurgau) on Lake Constance. The Swiss Armed Forces managed to recover lost biological samples, intact and sealed. They went missing during an exercise in the Egnach equestrian park. The troop unit in question is responsible for protecting the civilian population of Switzerland against nuclear, biological and chemical attacks.
The samples contain substances which could cause diarrhoea or pneumonia upon close contact. However, an army spokesperson assured that there was no risk to humans in this case, SRF News writes. And to avoid any risk to locals, the samples are now to be properly disposed of.
In addition to the search operation, the army checked a vehicle and soldiers for a possible radiation risk from an X-ray machine. The all-clear has been given here too. The military justice system wants to investigate the matter further.
Switzerland is known as a watchmaking country. Now a special timepiece has been made to poke fun at the US tariffs of 39% recently slapped on Swiss exports.
The watch, issued by the Swatch brand, comes with the slogan, “hopefully only a limited edition”. The model – which has a lot more to it than meets the eye – will meanwhile be discontinued if the US changes course on its high customs duties, Swatch says.
But what makes the watch – only available in Switzerland – so special? Blick writes that it contains lots of little quirks, mainly obvious and not-so-obvious references to the number 39: for example, the numerals 9 and 3 are reversed on the dial, a % sign adorns the battery cover, and the watch costs CHF139 ($174).
According to Swatch, the watch is “positively provocative”. “We need to shake up our government, which seems to have forgotten about this [tariffs] issue,” a spokesperson told Blick.
