Fedpol lacks the human resources to go after all the big criminal fish.

Criminals will be rubbing their hands: the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) can no longer prosecute some serious cases due to staff shortages .

Fedpol works to combat money laundering, international drug trafficking or cyber-attacks targeting Swiss companies. However, according to an investigation by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO), it’s short-staffed.

The SFAO says Switzerland’s internal security is compromised, because some serious criminal cases can’t be prosecuted. In mid-2024, some 20 proceedings involving criminal groups were pending, SRF News writes.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, which issues investigation mandates to Fedpol, has boosted the number of its employees by 20% since 2019. This means Fepol has had growing heaps of files landing on its desk.

Politicians have reacted: a committee in the House of Representatives has accepted a motion calling for an increase in staffing levels at Fedpol.