After drones violated Polish airspace on Wednesday night, the question is being asked in Bern: could Switzerland defend itself against attacks from the air?

“The drones could not have been shot down,” Defence Minister Martin Pfister told CH Media. The FA-18, currently the most modern fighter jet in the Swiss Air Force, would not be able to detect such drones, “partly because the performance of the radar system is not sufficient”, he said.

After the Russian attack on Poland, Pfister is certain that “the F-35 could fend off such drone attacks, which is another reason why it is so important to us”. According to the government, the first of these jets should be delivered in mid-2027. There are still disputes regarding the fixed price for the 36 F-35s ordered, which the US no longer accepts – or rather the question of whether Switzerland should pay more or order fewer jets.

In addition to the F-35, Switzerland’s air defence is also to be strengthened by the American Patriot system. Switzerland ordered five of these systems in 2022, which are to be delivered between 2026 and 2028. However, not everything is going according to plan here either, with the procurement being delayed because the US wants Ukraine to be equipped with new systems first.