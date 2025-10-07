On October 7, most Swiss and international media have focussed on the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel exactly two years ago , claiming the lives of 1,219 people and marking the worst massacre ever suffered by the Hebrew state.

Two years on, the situation remains deadlocked, with Israeli hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian population still under heavy fire from the Israeli army, with a death toll in the tens of thousands. The anniversary is thus an opportunity for many to call for an end to the conflict.

In Switzerland, the president launched an appeal for peace in the Middle East. “It is high time to end the violence,” Karin Keller-Sutter wrote on X today. Keller-Sutter also called on Hamas to free the hostages and added that “our thoughts are with all those suffering”.

Elsewhere, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the last ten Swiss nationals being held by Israeli authorities after attempting to reach Gaza by boat had been released. They have been sent to Jordan, where they are now being looked after by the Swiss embassy. Their transfer to Switzerland is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday. Nine other Swiss participants in the Gaza flotilla had already been able to return.