On Tuesday, the consumer magazine K-Tipp revealed that the Swiss Federal Railways’ half-fare travelcard is set to disappear from 2027 . On Wednesday, the SwissPass Alliance – the association of public transport providers – denied this.

According to K-Tipp, the transport sector is planning to introduce a new pricing system from 2027. Called “My Ride”, it will mean a radical overhaul of current fares, including the disappearance of the much-loved half-fare subscription, the magazine claims.

K-Tipp also claims that “My Ride” will end up more expensive for those currently with a half-fare card. In future, the new prices will be somewhere in between the current half-fare and full-fare prices, it says. What’s more, buying a ticket at ticket machines or over the counter is likely to preclude discounts, which in future will be linked to a user’s digital profile.

On Wednesday, the SwissPass Alliance denied this, and accused K-Tipp of “deliberately mistitling its article and misrepresenting information”. While it’s true that the industry is considering the introduction of a new fare system, “the half-fare travelcard will continue to exist”, it said.