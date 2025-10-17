Switzerland Today
Doctors at the Geneva University Hospital have saved a child’s life thanks to a pioneering heart operation that is attracting international attention.
In September, surgeons performed a partial heart transplant on a 12-year-old patient suffering from a complex congenital heart defect. The team removed two failing valves and replaced them with healthy ones from a donor. What makes the procedure unique is that only the damaged parts were transplanted, allowing the child’s own heart to be preserved.
Technically, the operation is extremely complex. The first of its kind took place in the United States in 2022, and all subsequent procedures, about 30 in total, have been carried out there. This operation marks a European first for the Geneva University Hospital.
Meanwhile, on the shores of Lake Geneva, researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) have developed a “printing pill” to repair soft tissue in the digestive system. Once swallowed, the capsule can be remotely controlled to deposit a therapeutic substance directly onto damaged tissue – a breakthrough that could one day replace invasive surgery.
Swiss enthusiasm for electric cars seems to be running out of battery. According to the 2025 Mobility Barometer by the Sotomo research institute, only 24% of those planning to buy a car in the next two years intend to choose an electric model – almost unchanged from 23% last year and well below 34% two years ago.
The main reasons remain the same: limited range, high purchase prices and a lack of charging infrastructure. Political uncertainty is also playing a role. The European Union may postpone its 2035 ban on new combustion-engine cars, while Switzerland is considering higher taxes on electric vehicles.
Only 38% of respondents favour stronger government measures to promote electromobility, down four percentage points from last year. “General openness towards electromobility is also declining. At a time when normalisation and broader acceptance would be crucial, the breakthrough is still not materialising,” Sotomo commented.
The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) also reported that the number of motor vehicles in Switzerland continues to rise. At the end of September, there were 6,562,600 vehicles (excluding mopeds), up 0.9% year-on-year. Passenger cars make up nearly three-quarters of the total. Of these, 5.2% are fully electric and 11.9% hybrids, while petrol (58.7%) and diesel (24%) remain dominant.
Let’s stay on the road. Whether you’re driving an electric or petrol-powered vehicle, a collision with a wild animal is always a possibility.
Every year, AXA insurance records some 3,000 claims, a figure that has remained stable in recent years.
However, the cost of damage is rising steadily. In 2024, collisions with wildlife cost AXA over CHF11.5 million ($14.55 million), up CHF1.5 million since 2018. The average claim now amounts to CHF3,800, an increase attributed to the growing price of repairs and spare parts.
The risk varies by region. As expected, accidents are rarer in cities than in rural areas. According to AXA, canton Fribourg has the highest frequency of claims, with 6.9 per 1,000 insured vehicles, while Basel City is the safest, with just 0.8 per 1,000.
Working for a church does not always guarantee a peaceful workplace. In recent days, media across French-speaking Switzerland have reported on the dismissal of two journalists from Protestinfo, a press agency specialising in Protestant news
As reported by 24 Heures, the Protestant Reformed Churches (which fund the agency) dismissed the journalists for “breach of trust” and alleged bias. The journalists, however, claim the dispute stemmed from an editorial disagreement over an unpublished investigation into a theologian accused of sexual abuse.
The dismissals have shocked the religious news community and reignited debate over editorial independence for media outlets funded by religious institutions. For now, Protestinfo’s future is uncertain. The Reformed Churches have announced a “recalibration phase” to redefine the agency’s mission.
