Thanks to Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) “printing pill”, there may one day be no need for surgery to treat soft tissue in the digestive system.

Doctors at the Geneva University Hospital have saved a child’s life thanks to a pioneering heart operation that is attracting international attention.

In September, surgeons performed a partial heart transplant on a 12-year-old patient suffering from a complex congenital heart defect. The team removed two failing valves and replaced them with healthy ones from a donor. What makes the procedure unique is that only the damaged parts were transplanted, allowing the child’s own heart to be preserved.

Technically, the operation is extremely complex. The first of its kind took place in the United States in 2022, and all subsequent procedures, about 30 in total, have been carried out there. This operation marks a European first for the Geneva University Hospital.

Meanwhile, on the shores of Lake Geneva, researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) have developed a “printing pill” to repair soft tissue in the digestive system. Once swallowed, the capsule can be remotely controlled to deposit a therapeutic substance directly onto damaged tissue – a breakthrough that could one day replace invasive surgery.