Following the election of Green Party politician Nicolas Walder to the cantonal government of Geneva, Rudi Berli – a Swiss living in France – will take his place in the House of Representatives.

Originally from Zurich, Berli is a horticulturist and long-time member of Uniterre, a Swiss agricultural trade union. He lives in Pougny, just a kilometre from the border, and crosses daily to work at the Jardins de Cocagne near Geneva. “I need to stay in the fields, otherwise it will be hard in Bern,” he told Le Temps. A committed defender of regional and democratic Europe, Berli says he intends to continue combining his political work with his agricultural vocation.

Berli is the fourth parliamentarian living abroad to occupy a seat in the House of Representatives. Before him were Ruedi and Stephanie Baumann, husband and wife who represented canton Bern at the Federal Palace in the 1990s and early 2000s and moved to France during their last term of office.

Then there was Tim Guldimann, the former Swiss ambassador to Iran and later to Germany, who was elected in 2015 to the House of Representatives as a member of the Social Democratic Party for Zurich while residing in Berlin. Guldimann resigned two years later, finding it difficult to reconcile parliamentary duties with life abroad.