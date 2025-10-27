A resounding yes from the population: to prevent their ski resort from falling into the hands of foreign investors, Flims, Laax and Falera have bought it back for almost CHF100 million ($125 million).

The first heavy snow is falling in the Alps. An important decision for all future ski seasons was made in Flims yesterday: after Falera and Laax, Flims has also agreed to take over the joint ski area.

For CHF94.5 million, the Graubünden municipalities are buying all the cable cars, ski lifts and mountain restaurants from the previous owner, Weisse Arena. Weisse Arena will lease the infrastructure and pay a rent.

The purchase was very well received by the population in all municipalities. “With the purchase, the municipalities want to prevent a future takeover by an investor,” writes Blick. Investors from abroad are particularly feared, such as Vail Resorts from the US, which already owns the Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana ski resorts in Switzerland.

Part of the deal was big discounts for locals. They will pay CHF250 for an annual pass – a day pass will cost up to CHF120 for non-residents.