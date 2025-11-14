Economics Minister Guy Parmelin and the rest of the Swiss government in Bern on Friday.

The Swiss government said this afternoon that US tariffs on its exports would be reduced from 39% to 15% and thanked US President Donald Trump for a constructive engagement.

“Switzerland and the US have successfully found a solution: US tariffs will be reduced to 15%,” the Swiss government said in a post on X. This is the same tariff level as the European Union.

The Swiss authorities thanked Trump, adding that the recent meeting between Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had been “productive”.

Swiss companies are planning to make direct investments in the United States worth $200 billion (CHF160 billion) by 2028 as part of the deal, Parmelin said on Friday.

“Switzerland made no concessions in the negotiations that would call its sovereignty or neutrality into question, including regarding sanctions or investment controls,” he added at a press conference following the announced deal.

Additionally, Switzerland will reduce import duties on a range of US products, including all industrial products, fish and seafood and “non-sensitive” agricultural products, according to a declaration of intent.

In a US television interview with CNBC, Greer said the details would be published on the White House website later today. He told CNBC that under the agreement, Switzerland will send a lot of manufacturing to United States and bring down its US trade surplus, adding that the pact also targets pharmaceuticals, gold smelting and railway equipment.