Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, close to many influential people in the US and beyond, had been arrested and indicted for sexual exploitation of minors in 2019.

Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network also extended into Switzerland, according to the NZZ am Sonntag. The paper reports that the late financier was a client of a major Swiss bank.

“Hello Jeffrey! I have an assistant from Zurich for you. I had already sent you her photos […] I have some new ones here in Zurich, but not yet in New York or Paris,” reads one 2016 email included in the newly published documents. Epstein’s network used the term “assistant” to refer to women exploited for prostitution.

The Zurich newspaper also cites a 2015 exchange between a Guardian journalist and Epstein regarding his accounts at HSBC Private Bank in Geneva. For now, the Federal Office of Justice has not received any requests for legal assistance from the United States, and neither the Zurich nor Geneva prosecutors’ offices – nor HSBC – have commented.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed a law ordering the full release of the Epstein case file, which runs to tens of thousands of pages.