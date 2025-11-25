The median wage in Switzerland rose to CHF7,204 ($8,901) per month in 2024 for a full-time job, compared with CHF6,788 in 2022. This is according to the latest Federal Statistical Office (FSO) survey, which highlights significant differences across sectors and regions.

In Zurich, for example, the median wage is CHF7,502, while it is CHF5,708 in Ticino. Sectors with high added value pay considerably more, including pharmaceuticals (CHF10,159), banking (CHF10,723) and tobacco (CHF14,304). At the bottom end are retail (CHF5,214), accommodation (CHF4,715), catering (CHF4,744) and personal services (CHF4,496).

For positions with responsibility, foreign workers tend to earn more than Swiss nationals. Cross-border commuters (G permit) in senior roles earned CHF11,207, compared with CHF10,989 for Swiss employees. In jobs without managerial duties, the situation is reversed (CHF6,765 for Swiss staff versus CHF5,950 for cross-border commuters).

Since 2018, the FSO has observed a gradual narrowing of the gender wage gap. In 2024, women earned 8.4% less (median) than men in comparable positions, compared with 9.5% in 2022, 10.8% in 2020 and 11.5% in 2018. However, the higher the position, the wider the gap: in senior roles, the difference was 14% in 2024.