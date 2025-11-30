Switzerland Today – vote edition 

Dear Swiss Abroad,

If there’s one phrase to sum up today’s votes, it’s this: “It’s all about the money.”

Swiss voters have overwhelmingly rejected both proposals at the ballot box this Sunday: one to extend mandatory civic duty to all citizens, including women, and another to introduce a federal inheritance tax on the super-rich to fund climate projects. In both cases, fears of extra costs for the cantons and potential economic disruption proved decisive.

Meanwhile, if you’re a Vaud resident living abroad, you will now be able to vote for candidates in the Senate.

Here is a special voting edition of our briefing!