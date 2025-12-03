Before 2007, Switzerland allowed soldiers to store their army-issue ammunition at home along with their rifles, but this practice was halted.

Ammunition took centre stage this morning in the Senate, where parliamentarians rejected a motion seeking to reintroduce the practice of allowing Swiss soldiers to store handgun ammunition at home.

Parliament had abolished the distribution of army-issue ammunition to take home in 2007. A motion by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party Senator Werner Salzmann sought to reverse that decision, arguing it would strengthen military readiness.

But the text was withdrawn on Tuesday by a majority of parliamentarians, who felt the current security situation did not require the return of ammunition at home. Numerous studies show correlations between ammunition access at home and higher rates of violent deaths, suicides and femicides, Flavia Wasserfallen of the left-wing Social Democratic Party, pointed out.

The Senate did, however, back another motion from Salzmann aimed at preventing the relocation of ammunition producer SwissP Defence. It also accepted a committee motion calling for Switzerland to rapidly increase its air-defence capabilities and to build up sufficient stocks to protect its airspace.