The Federal Tax Administration has promised a full review of its supervisory practices and cooperation with the cantons.

Trust is good, control is better. In the view of the federal government, the Federal Tax Administration (FTA) has not paid enough attention to this principle. As a result, the Swiss governments loses a great deal of money every year.

Around CHF600 million ($749.8 million): that is the amount the Swiss federal government loses annually, according to an expert quoted by SRF News. The Swiss Federal Audit Office (FAO) has criticised the FTA for not taking its supervisory role over cantonal tax audits seriously enough. Errors can therefore go unnoticed for years, leading to massive tax shortfalls, running into millions.

It cites cantons Geneva and Thurgau, where software problems or failures to issue provisional invoices were not detected for long periods.

The FAO also criticises the lack of focus on high-revenue cantons and FTA instructions that leave too much room for interpretation. The FTA has expressed understanding and announced a comprehensive review of its supervisory practices and cooperation with the cantons.