On December 17, the media union SSM handed in a petition to the Federal Chancellery in Bern with over 17,000 signatures calling for Swissinfo and the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC)’s foreign mandate to be saved.

The federal government’s 2027 savings package has cleared its first parliamentary hurdle – and emerged significantly reduced. The Senate cut the package by around 35%, sparing Swissinfo in the process.

The government had proposed dozens of cost-cutting measures to stabilise federal finances. One of them was a reduction in funding for the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation’s (SBC) international mandate, which includes Swissinfo. However, the Senate narrowly rejected this cut on Wednesday.

The amount at stake was CHF19 million ($23.9 million), which finances Swissinfo, tvsvizzera.it and partnerships with the international broadcasters TV5Monde and 3sat. Senators voted 22 to 19 against cancelling the federal contribution.

The Senate also moved to protect Swiss schools abroad. The subsidy for the “Promotion of education for young Swiss Abroad”, which the government wanted to cut by CHF1.5 million, was preserved.

By contrast, the Senate upheld a planned cut of CHF400,000 to the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA). The savings package now moves to the House of Representatives, where it will be debated again in the spring.