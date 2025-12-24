Dear Swiss Abroad,

On Christmas Eve, we hope you can take a few moments to pause and reflect, and – if you have the chance – to celebrate!

Here in Switzerland, shops are full of meat for the festive season. Today’s briefing features the boss of a major meat processor, who has offered some insights into the industry. Meanwhile the case of a sanctioned Swiss ex-colonel is also making waves in the media.

The next briefing from us will arrive in your inbox on December 29. Thank you for being one of our loyal readers.