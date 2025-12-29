If you are married to a Swiss citizen living abroad, the path to Swiss citizenship involves a lot of paperwork and numerous conditions.

In the last week of the year, we present the most read articles from our “Swiss Abroad” section. Today we are looking at the facilitated naturalisation for spouses of Swiss Abroad , which is more demanding than often assumed. These are the three biggest hurdles.

Close ties: In addition to a marriage of at least six years at a common place of residence, proof of a “close relationship” is the biggest hurdle. This consists of eight cumulative conditions, all of which must be met without exception and represent the most complicated part of the procedure.

Travel and social contacts: Applicants must prove that they have been to Switzerland at least three times in the last six years for five days or more each. The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) classifies this as one of the “main difficulties”. In addition, regular contact with Swiss nationals must be proven.

Language test without a clear level: Officially, only “elementary oral language skills” in a national language are required, without a specific level being set. In practice, however, competence is tested in an interview, where a level corresponding to A1-A2 seems to be expected, which leads to uncertainty in preparation.