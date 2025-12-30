While 27% of the population – led by a confident youth – expect incomes to rise, according to a survey by Comparis, a third of households plan to actively reduce spending, as a recent survey by Management Tools Research shows. According to a recent survey, those under 45 in particular are switching to savings mode, although they are the ones hoping for wage increases. This pressure to save results primarily from high fixed costs such as health insurance premiums, which represent the main risk for 75% of those willing to save.

Regionally, there is a deep divide: while the majority of German-speaking Switzerland remains unconcerned, more than 60% of people in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino feel that their situation is precarious. In Ticino, almost one in three people cannot build up any savings.

In everyday life, this leads to a harsh austerity when it comes to furniture, clothing and electronics. In the food sector, the consumer remains loyal to the two major Swiss retailers, but is consistently switching to cheaper own brands. According to the survey, Swiss consumers want to act pragmatically in 2026: they trust in their own wages, but distrust general price stability.