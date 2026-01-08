The coffin of Riccardo Minghetti is carried during his funeral at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Rome, Italy, on January 7, 2026. The 16-year-old has been identified as one of the 40 victims of the New Year’s Eve fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana.

“We thought Switzerland was the country of rules, precision and manic controls.” That is how Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper summed up the shock following the Crans-Montana tragedy. Media around the world are struggling to understand how such a disaster could occur in a country often portrayed as safe and tightly regulated.

International coverage has focused in particular on the failure to carry out routine fire safety inspections, not only at the bar that caught fire on New Year’s Eve, but, according to several reports, at other bars and restaurants in the region as well. Authorities have acknowledged that the Crans-Montana bar had not been inspected since 2019.

“Even the most virtuous country can fail,” wrote a La Repubblica editor who usually reports on corruption and organised crime, cited today by the Aargauer Zeitung. Italians were among the most affected by the fire, with six fatalities and eleven injured, and the Italian government’s criticism has been echoed in domestic media coverage. Several Italian outlets describe the tragedy as exposing cracks in the image of a “perfect” country.

Reporting in France and Germany has been more restrained, according to the Aargauer Zeitung, but has nevertheless highlighted the absence of safety checks over several years. France’s TF1 headlined its report “Serious violations proven.”

Major international outlets including the BBC, CNN and The New York Times have also been covering the fire, noting that the bar had not undergone a fire inspection for five years.

TF1 reported on Wednesday that a hearing with the couple who owned the bar was expected to take place on Thursday, citing Romain Jordan, a lawyer representing some victims’ families. Swiss authorities have yet to confirm this. The announcement comes as scrutiny of the couple’s background intensifies – an issue explored below.