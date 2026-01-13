There is animosity between the linguistic regions after several editorials in the Swiss-German press after the Crans-Montana tragedy did not hold back criticism of canton Valais . The ‘rebel’ canton was portrayed as a land of omerta and clientelism.

The wave of criticism was triggered by the NZZ, a week after the terrible bar fire. “Valais, land of pain and guilt” was the title of the editorial by German-speaking Valais journalist Samuel Burgener. According to him, his canton of origin is characterised by a culture of silence or omerta in which the good health of the tourism sector seems to take precedence over safety.

Other newspapers were no more lenient, speaking of “structural failure”. Blick points out that the image cultivated by Valais as a “rebel” canton, which knows how to fend for itself, has its own rules and nurtures a healthy skepticism towards the federal government, has now come to a painful end.

The president of the Valais government Mathias Reynard reacted to these attacks by speaking of prejudice and stating that “the arrogance of certain Swiss-German media in this period is not up to the situation”. Reynard admits that there are some cases of clientelism that need to be fought against but in his opinion, questioning everyone in responsible roles “does not help to establish the truth”.