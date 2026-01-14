Hundreds of people demonstrated against the Iranian regime in Zurich and Bern on Tuesday evening. Iran has been shaken by protests on an unprecedented scale, met with violent repression by the regime.

In Zurich, several hundred demonstrators gathered at Europaplatz near the main railway station, calling for an end to the Islamic Republic. Effigies of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei were burned, but the demonstration remained peaceful.

In Bern, however, police intervened outside the Iranian embassy and used tear gas. Officers described the situation as “tense”. Three men reportedly entered the embassy grounds; one was arrested, while two others remain at large.

For more than two weeks, people across Iran have been protesting against the authoritarian regime. Security forces have responded with brutality. Human rights organisations reported several thousand deaths on Tuesday. In response, US President Donald Trump has threatened possible military action.