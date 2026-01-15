From Monday, a record number of heads of state and senior business executives will travel to the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, with a growing share arriving by private jet.

According to a study by Greenpeace, the number of private flights registered at airports close to Davos has been rising. The number of additional private flights soared by 10% last year compared to 2024. Most of the flights were within Europe, and around 70% of them could be completed within a single day by train. France accounts for the largest share of people arriving (20%), followed by the UK (13%) and Germany (12%).

“The WEF claims to seek solutions to global problems, yet the rich and powerful are fuelling the climate crisis with their luxury emissions – the greatest threat to our future,” Greenpeace spokesperson Lena Donat told the online site Watson.

CH Media newspapers also reported on the 5,000 Swiss soldiers set to be deployed for the WEF gathering. In recent days, some received what appeared to be a mobilisation order by text message, including a link to further information. Clicking on the link revealed it to be a phishing test conducted by the armed forces’ Cyber Command. How many soldiers clicked on the link has not yet been evaluated.

“We have observed that members of the armed forces are already highly aware of cyber threats,” Cyber Command spokesperson Lorena Castelberg told CH Media. “But regular training remains essential, as attack methods are constantly evolving, including through the use of AI.”