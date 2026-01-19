The lawyers representing Jacques and Jessica Moretti, the couple who ran the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana where 40 people died in a New Year’s Eve fire, have spoken to the media for the first time since the tragedy.

Yaël Hayat said she wanted to “restore a truth that has been distorted”, criticising what she described as excesses in the media coverage. She stressed, for example, that the closed door on the ground floor was not an emergency exit, as often reported, but a service entrance used by suppliers.

Her colleague Patrick Michod said the soundproofing foam that caught fire had been purchased by Jacques Moretti in 2015. According to him, Moretti had told staff at the DIY store that the material was intended for use in a public building, and the packaging did not indicate that it was flammable. Moretti had never believed he was taking any risk, Michod said.

The lawyers also sought to counter allegations regarding the origin of the funds used to acquire the couple’s properties in Crans-Montana. Contrary to claims made by several media outlets, they said the purchases had been financed through mortgages.