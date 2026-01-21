At the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, it was Donald Trump’s day. The US president’s long-awaited 90-minute speech alternated between praise for his own record and criticism of his predecessor Joe Biden, NATO, Canada and European countries.

“If you don’t give us Greenland, we will remember it,” Trump declared. He also referred to Switzerland and what he called a “small story” about a phone call with Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter.

Trump’s delayed arrival in Davos – due to an electrical problem on Air Force One – did not affect the scheduled start of his speech at 2:30pm. He greeted the packed hall “in front of many friends and some enemies”.

In his lengthy address, the US president complained about what he sees as a lack of international recognition for America’s role, from victory over Germany in the Second World War to what he described as eight wars he would end during his current term.

“We probably won’t get anything in return unless we decide to use excessive force. We won’t – and I can hear sighs of relief in the room,” he said.

Trump cited Switzerland as an example of a country that, in his view, benefits from the US. “Switzerland makes a lot of nice watches, but they weren’t paying anything to us,” he said, referring to what he described as a $41 billion (CHF32.5 billion) trade imbalance.

“When we announced the tariff increase, I think the prime minister – a woman – called me,” Trump recounted, referring to Karin Keller-Sutter, the minister who then held the rotating Swiss presidency. “She kept saying: ‘Please don’t, we’re a small country.’ It rubbed me the wrong way. I put the tariffs at 39% and then all hell broke loose. Rolex called me, others called me. Now we’ve reached an agreement and reduced the rates – but now they’re paying. There are many countries like Switzerland.”

A few hours before Trump gave his speech, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Europeans should avoid the “anger reflex” and listen to the US President’s arguments about acquiring Greenland. He also praised Swiss President Guy Parmelin, saying that he was a fantastic representative “for the French”.