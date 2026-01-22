This morning, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis took stock of his encounters and impressions at the World Economic Forum in Davos – and spoke in clear terms.

“The world is so uncertain that there is an enormous need for more dialogue,” Cassis told the media. He described a “struggle for meaning” at the WEF, while stressing that much remains unclear. For Cassis, this is his ninth WEF – and he said it feels like a completely new world. “Nothing is definite, which is incredibly difficult for Switzerland.”

Cassis also commented on Trump’s speech at the WEF yesterday and his remarks about Switzerland and former Swiss president Karin Keller-Sutter. “It is unacceptable to be treated like that,” he said. Although Switzerland was not the only country targeted, he added that this was little consolation. The Federal Council has raised the issue with those responsible.

Trump himself formally launched his “Peace Council” in Davos today. Aside from Hungary, Bulgaria and Kosovo, no European countries are among the initial signatories. Critics view the body as an attack on the United Nations. For Cassis, many aspects of the initiative remain unclear. Originally, the Council was part of a peace plan for Gaza, which Switzerland continues to support, he told the media. However, this link is not reflected in the written documents, which suggest the initiative could have a far broader scope. The Swiss government will now examine the matter, Cassis said.

The arrival of Volodymyr Zelensky at the WEF also drew considerable attention today. After a meeting with Trump, the US president told reporters that his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin was that the war in Ukraine must end.