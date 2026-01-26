Italy summoned its ambassador to Switzerland back to Rome at the weekend in protest at the release of Jacques Moretti, the owner of the Le Constellation bar, who had been in custody for the ongoing Swiss investigation into the devastating New Year’s Eve fire.

Three weeks after the tragic fire, Crans-Montana remains a widely followed and highly emotional issue in Italy, which was badly affected by the blaze; six Italians died out of a total of 40, and more than a dozen were seriously injured, out of a total of 116.

Jacques Moretti’s recent release from custody is not going down well in Italy. “This is an act that constitutes a real affront to the feelings of the families who have lost their children,” commented Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on the social media platform X.

Recalling an ambassador is a powerful diplomatic statement, but one that is rare. According to the Swiss public broadcaster RTS, the last time an ambassador posted to Switzerland was recalled was in 2009. Tel Aviv applied this measure to protest against a meeting in Geneva between the Swiss president and his Iranian counterpart. The only other recorded case dates back to the 1930s, when the USSR protested against the acquittal of the killer of a Soviet diplomat in Lausanne. For its part, Switzerland has twice recalled its ambassador: to denounce the Syrian regime in 2011 and the execution of trade unionists by the Franco regime in 1975.

Swiss officials have reacted diplomatically to Italy’s recall, demanding further explanations. In Rome, the Swiss ambassador explained that the fact that an accused person remains free as long as he or she has not been convicted is a fundamental principle of Swiss criminal law, and that the judiciary acts independently. Swiss President Guy Parmelin has also insisted on the separation of powers but expressed his understanding of the Italian point of view. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, for his part, assured his Italian counterpart that Switzerland, too, intends to get to the bottom of this tragedy.