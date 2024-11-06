The end of communal chores tradition in Swiss village

On Saturday, November 2, around 50 residents from Auboranges in canton Fribourg gathered for their final day of communal chores. Swiss public radio, RTS

For centuries, residents of Auboranges have participated in communal duties, from cleaning sewers to maintaining forest paths. With the municipality set to merge next year, Saturday marked the last day of this tradition.

On Saturday, November 2, around 50 residents from Auboranges in canton Fribourg gathered for their final day of communal chores. Each participant discovered their assigned tasks on the day itself.

In Auboranges, these duties are outlined in the municipal by-laws: each resident is required to complete six hours of service per household annually, scheduled on a designated Saturday in autumn. The local council “sets the date and announces it at least ten days in advance through a household notice and a poster on the public noticeboard,” according to the by-law updated in December 2005.

‘Since the dawn of time’

“It’s a tradition that has existed almost since the dawn of time! Our cantonal government has always sought to preserve it,” says Mayor Christophe Jaccoud, speaking to Swiss public radio, RTS. “Each household must contribute six hours, with exemptions only for individuals with disabilities.”

About 60% of residents took part, while those absent will pay a replacement fee of CHF150 ($171) to the municipality, equal to CHF25 per missed hour of work. This fee is collected with other municipal taxes.

Savings of nearly CHF20,000

One resident, who has participated in communal chores for 35 years, reminisces: “When we were 16 or 17, it was heavy labour—cleaning gutters, cutting back vegetation. Now, it’s lighter but still valuable work.”

Others view the tradition positively: “As newcomers to the area, it gave us a chance to meet others in the village,” shares a young woman. Her work partner adds, “It’s great for seeing people you don’t normally encounter.”

The most challenging task, planting snow pickets, would take the municipal worker a week alone, but with residents’ help, the village has saved around CHF20,000 annually.

This centuries-old tradition will end in 2025 when Auboranges merges with Chapelle, Ecublens and Rue on January 1.

Translated from French using DeepL/amva

