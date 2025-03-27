The number of overweight people in Switzerland has doubled

In Switzerland, 43% of adults are overweight, with significantly more men affected than women.

Obesity has become a widespread issue and Anne Katrin Borm is witnessing the impact first-hand. She is the chief physician at the obesity centre at Aarau Cantonal Hospital, which is currently receiving more new patients than ever before.

Swiss public broadcaster, SRF: When and how does someone realise they are overweight?

Anne Katrin Borm: You notice it when you put on more and more weight each year, when you need oversized clothes or your usual clothes no longer fit. You’re considered overweight if you calculate your BMI and it is well over 25kg/m2. Overweight status is clearly defined by BMI.

About Anne Katrin Borm Anne Katrin Borm studied medicine at the University of Heidelberg. She specialises in endocrinology, diabetology and metabolism and currently works as a senior physician at Aarau Cantonal Hospital.

SRF: Can’t someone simply say, “As long as I can walk well and don’t get out of breath, it’s not a problem”?

AKB: Being able to walk well and not getting out of breath is a good sign — we welcome that. It shows someone is physically fit. But when you can no longer run comfortably, or you get out of breath while running or talking at the same time, or you need to slow down because you can’t go any faster, then it becomes a problem.

SRF: Lately, everyone’s talking about so-called “fat-melting” injections. Have you noticed a surge in interest?

AKB: Absolutely. We’ve been overwhelmed by patients asking for the slimming injection. But there are strict criteria we must assess first.

One key requirement is that patients must still put in effort themselves – the injection isn’t a magic fix. Lifestyle changes are absolutely essential, meaning a focus on diet and regular physical activity.

SRF: Let’s look at Hollywood. In tabloids, you read about the fat-removal injection Ozempic, which celebrities use to suddenly become slim. Is it really a miracle cure?

AKB: The drug reduces appetite and the urge to eat, which makes it easier for people to follow a diet and stick with it.

You might call it a miracle injection because many people haven’t been able to achieve this level of success without it. But again, the injection isn’t magical on its own – it works when people also reduce their calorie intake and exercise. That’s likely what the celebrities are doing, too.

SRF: Statistics suggest men are more affected by obesity. But who finds it harder to lose weight – men or women?

AKB: It’s not possible to generalise. It largely depends on a person’s internal motivation. Men often take longer to acknowledge that they have a problem, but once they do, they’re often very committed and lose weight more easily. Women typically recognise the issue sooner, but they often find it harder to maintain the changes over time.

SRF: You say you’ve never had so many requests for appointments. Patients now face waiting times of up to a year. Has public awareness increased – or is the problem really getting worse?

AKB: The issue has doubled over the past 30 years. There are more obese people, and they are significantly heavier than before. In the past, we would see patients with a BMI of around 35 – now, it’s often closer to 45.

What’s changed is that there are now effective medications and surgical options that can reduce body weight by 20% to 30% – or even 50% through surgery. Word is spreading, and more people want to take action. That’s an encouraging development.

Body mass index – what does it say? A BMI of 25 to 29.9 is considered overweight. A BMI of 30 or more is considered obesity. The BMI can be calculated by dividing body weight by height squared (kg/m2). You can now also calculate your BMI online, for example on the website of the University Hospital Zurich. If your BMI is higher than 25, you should consult your family doctor.