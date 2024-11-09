The Week in Switzerland

Well, he’s back. Donald Trump pulled off a remarkable political comeback on Wednesday when he recaptured the White House after a polarising campaign marked by two attempts on his life and Kamala Harris’s late entry into the race following Joe Biden’s withdrawal.

Defence Minister Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, tweeted her congratulations to Trump and his running mate JD Vance and said Switzerland looked forward “to continuing to work together on the basis of our shared values and interests”. The US is Switzerland’s second-largest trading partner after the European Union.

Nevertheless, the thought of four more years of Trump, a convicted felon, makes many people nervous in Switzerland. International Geneva, in particular, has bitter memories of his first term in office.

Following the news that Switzerland is one of the Trumpier countries in Europe, what was the reaction when the result was called? Predictably, politicians were divided, as my colleague Matthew Allen reported. Trump is “a threat to democracy, peace, women’s rights and climate protection” and his re-election “devastating news for the world”, reckoned two politicians on the left. However, a parliamentarian from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party thought Trump’s return “could also strengthen Switzerland’s historical position of neutrality”.

Swiss businesses are on the one hand worried about rising tariffs and trade wars, but on the other they are hoping Switzerland can seize potential opportunities under Trump 2.0, for example a long sought-after free trade agreement with the US.

One answer to US protectionism could be for Switzerland to repair its battered relations with the European Union. “All over the world, right-wing populists and autocrats are gaining ground,” said a politician from the Green Party. “The only way forward for Swiss democracy is to forge closer ties with its European neighbours.”