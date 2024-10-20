Swiss swimmer Noè Ponti breaks butterfly world record

Noè Ponti at the Olympic Games in Paris in August. Keystone / Patrick B. Kraemer

Noè Ponti has set his first world record, in the 50m butterfly at the World Cup small pool in Shanghai. He swam 21.67 in Sunday’s heats.

Keystone-SDA/ts

Ponti, from Locarno in canton Ticino, set a European record in the 100m butterfly and a Swiss record in the 100m medley on Friday, then a national record in the 200m medley on Saturday. He then did even better on Sunday, improving on the record held by Brazilian Nicholas Santos and Hungarian Szebasztian Szabo by 0.08.

Ponti had failed to break this world record by 0.04 last December at the European Championships in Romania. The final is scheduled for 13:02 Swiss time.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

