Poll suggests Donald Trump has many fans in Switzerland

US opinion polls show Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump virtually even ahead of the November 5 election. Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Around a quarter of Swiss citizens would vote for Donald Trump if they had the chance, according to a recent poll. This percentage is higher than in many other European countries.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

An online survey published on Monday found that 61% of Swiss people would support the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. A quarter (25%) would vote for Republican Donald Trump. In western Europe, only the United Kingdom and Greece, showed greater support for Trump: 27% and 33%, respectively.

The global survey of 41,000 adults in 43 countries was conducted in October by Gallup.

+ What Trump’s return or a new Harris administration would mean for Switzerland

In Denmark, however, only 4% of citizens would vote for Trump, compared with 7% in Finland and Norway, 11% in the Netherlands, 13% in Germany and France, 16% in Austria and 18% in Italy.

By contrast, support for Trump is high in eastern Europe: in Serbia, Hungary and Bulgaria almost half of those questioned would vote for the former US president.

Gallup also asked whether the image of the United States in the world would improve or deteriorate with Trump. In general only 19% of those questioned thought it would improve with Trump.

On this question, the Swiss were more critical of the Republican candidate: 16% said that the image of the US would be more positive if he is elected, while 59% expected it to worsen.

Translated from French with DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

