Today in Switzerland

US Vice-President JD Vance’s speech at the Munich Security Conference created discontent among many European leaders, but Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, distanced herself, calling the speech “liberal, in a very Swiss sense”. That, in a nutshell, is the media storm of the weekend.

Vance criticised the “retreating” “freedom of expression” in Europe and the Old Continent’s migration policy. He also targeted German parties that reject any alliance with the far-right AfD party.

In an interview with Le Temps, Keller-Sutter relativised Vance’s comments. “He spoke of values that we must defend and that we share, such as freedom and the possibility for the people to express themselves. It was a call for direct democracy. It can be read as such,” she said.

Throughout the weekend, criticism rained down from the press against the federal president. “She’s isolating us from our main partner, the EU,” said Lisa Mazzone, president of the Green Party, who was very concerned about the Trump administration’s support for the European far right.

“Liberalism appreciates the value of institutions […] and does not brandish the threat of tariffs,” said former federal councillor Pascal Couchepin, of the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party, to which Keller-Sutter also belongs.

Other Radical-Liberals, however, defended Keller-Sutter. Parliamentarian Cyril Aellen considered her statements to be “nuanced” and “comprehensive”. “She didn’t take a position either for the United States or for Europe in a complicated geopolitical context. Reaffirming Swiss neutrality […] offers space for dialogue,” he told Swiss public broadcaster, RTS.