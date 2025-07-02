ABB expands robotics business in China

The Swiss-Swedish technology group ABB is expanding its robotics business in China. Three new robot families are being added to the portfolio, which are used for basic material handling through to demanding tasks such as dispensing or polishing.

The new robots will be produced in the company’s Shanghai factory, as ABB announced on Wednesday. They cover a wide range of automation tasks. They are “ideally” suited for use in high-growth sectors such as electronics, the consumer goods industry and the manufacturing industry.

All three robot types are based on the standardised OmniCore control platform, which integrates AI, sensor, cloud and edge computing systems and thus enables the development of modern and autonomous robot applications. No financial details are provided on this “strategic expansion” according to ABB.

As is well known, ABB announced the separation of its robotics business in April. The Robotics division is to be floated on the stock exchange as an independent company via a spin-off and the proceeds paid out to shareholders as a dividend in kind, as was once the case with Accelleron, a spin-off of ABB.

Shareholders are to vote on the 100% spin-off of the division at the 2026 Annual General Meeting. The transaction is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026. Robotics most recently employed around 7,000 people and generated sales of $2.3 billion (CHF1.82 billion) in 2024, around 7% of Group sales.

However, there has already been speculation in the media about the possibility of a sale.

