Swiss companies employ AI tools for social media strategies
Practically all large Swiss companies and organisations integrate artificial intelligence (AI) tools into their social media strategies, according to a study.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Companies and organisations want to use social media to increase their visibility and reach and strengthen trust, a study by the ZHAW and PR company Bernet Relations shows. The study examined the 96 largest organisations in the country.
+ Read how US heavyweights are boosting the Swiss AI scene
The majority use AI tools primarily for writing, editing or summarising texts and for translations. Few use AI for image generation or for finding topics, according to the report.
The organisations are most concerned about dwindling trust in the authenticity of content, public criticism or data theft.
Traditional content management remains the most important social media activity. In addition to monitoring and evaluation, dialogue and contact management also receive less attention.
The social component is increasingly taking a back seat. “Today, the majority of networks are purely entertainment and consumer platforms,” said Guido Keel, head of the Institute of Applied Media Studies at ZHAW.
The social media study has been conducted by ZHAW since 2007. Since 2011 in collaboration with Bernet Relations.
The study shows the engagement of Swiss companies, authorities and non-profit organisations on social media. In this 9th edition of the study, a total of 435 organisations and companies were contacted in autumn 2025.
More
AI ‘could add CHF85 billion to Swiss economy’
Adapted from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.