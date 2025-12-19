Geneva University to replace IT faculty with AI centre

The University of Geneva is closing its IT centre after 50 years. The university also plans to expand its artificial intelligence capabilities.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Uni Genf löst Informatikzentrum auf und schafft KI-Plattform Original Read more: Uni Genf löst Informatikzentrum auf und schafft KI-Plattform

The announcement led to protests among students.

According to the university, the reorganisation should not have any disadvantages for staff or students. The activities, expertise and teaching programmes of the computer science centre will be retained and integrated into specific faculties, the university announced.

Founded in 1975, the Centre universitaire d’informatique (CUI) was an interdisciplinary unit at the University of Geneva that functioned as both a teaching institution and a research centre for computer science and digital technologies.

The university cites the adaptation to the changing needs of the faculties and society as the reason for the reorganisation. The faculties have now developed their own digital competences. In addition, developments in the field of artificial intelligence present new challenges. The decision was based on the recommendations of an independent expert report from 2024.

Studies continued

The reorganisation will take place without staff cuts and CUI employees will continue their work within the university.

Students will also be able to continue their degree programmes as planned. Currently enrolled students will be able to complete their Bachelor’s or Master’s degree programmes. The corresponding degree programmes will be continued for the next seven to eight years. This concerns the Bachelor’s degree programme Information Systems and the Master’s degree programme Digital Systems and Services.

However, in order to limit the financial impact, no new students will be admitted to CUI’s core programmes for the 2026/2027 academic year. A working group, in which students will also be involved, will shape the future of the digital degree programmes.

The dissolution of the CUI is to take place gradually, with specific measures to be determined in the course of 2026. At the same time, the university is investing in a new research platform for artificial intelligence (PIA). This interdisciplinary structure will be attached to the Rectorate and is intended to promote collaboration between the faculties. It is initially planned for five years.

Protest actions

However, the announcement was met with clear criticism from students. On Thursday, around 30 computer science students protested in the foyer of the university against the planned admission freeze for new students.

They find the measure unacceptable and fear that the visibility and importance of their degree programmes could be impaired by the restructuring. They called for the decision to be reconsidered on Thursday.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

