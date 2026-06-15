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EU welcomes Swiss rejection of immigration controls

EC president Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the vote result
EC president Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the vote result Keystone

The European Union has welcomed the decision of Swiss voters to reject the “No to ten million” initiative, which proposed imposing caps on immigration.

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EU welcomes Swiss rejection of immigration controls
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European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Swiss voters on Sunday had paved the way for deepened cooperation between the EU and Switzerland.

“The Swiss people have spoken,” she wrote on the social media platform X. She also mentioned having a “good discussion” with the Swiss president, Guy Parmelin.

The EU and Switzerland are bound by close relations and a strong partnership, she added. This partnership must be modernised and deepened in the interest of citizens and businesses.

Norbert Lins, president of the European parliament’s delegation for relations with Switzerland, welcomed the Swiss people’s decision. He believes that the rejection of the initiative gives new impetus to relations between the EU and Switzerland by removing “a significant source of uncertainty for bilateral relations.”

“We must now move forward with determination on the new package [of bilateral agreements] and give our relations a stable and lasting basis,” he added.

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Members of a cross-party alliance who campaigned against the Swiss People’s Party’s “No to ten million” immigration initiative in Bern on June 14, 2026.

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Swiss Politics

Six takeaways from Switzerland’s population cap vote

This content was published on Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a bold move that risked tensions with Brussels: 55% voted against the Swiss People’s Party’s “No to ten million” immigration initiative. Yet the proposal tapped into key public concerns.

Read more: Six takeaways from Switzerland’s population cap vote

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