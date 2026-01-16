Swiss give green light for electronic signature collection trials
Parliamentary committees recommend that initiative and referendum committees in Switzerland should collect signatures electronically on a trial basis.
After the House of Representatives, the relevant committee of the Senate approved the creation of a legal basis for this by 11 votes to 1.
A phase of intensive experimentation must take place before the definitive introduction of this instrument. Trials must be limited geographically.
The Senate committee unanimously called for the provisions on respect for the secrecy of the vote and the risks of abuse to be clarified.
As part of the amendment to the Federal Act on Political Rights, the committee also approved the provisions on voting by blind and partially sighted people. They must be able to vote independently and in secrecy. Voting should not just be made easier, but also possible.
Following committees of both chambers also support the addition of a provision on the promotion of democracy and citizenship education. This provision should give an impetus to the promotion of citizenship education, which is of key importance to Switzerland’s system of direct democracy.
On the other hand, the Senate committee voted 9-3 against the idea of imposing more constraints on the Federal Council when allocating voting dates.
