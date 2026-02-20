Swiss parliament signals division on size of federal budget cuts
Proposed multi-billion franc cuts to the Swiss budget should not be trimmed down, according to the finance committee of the House of Representatives.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The committee has recommended budget cuts that are CHF363 million higher than those already decided by the Senate.
The House of Representatives finance committee want to reduce the federal budget by CHF1.714 billion in 2027, by CHF2.067 billion in 2028 and by CHF2.149 billion in 2029. Over three years, the savings would therefore be around CHF5.9 billion
+ Swiss Senate rejects Swissinfo budget cuts
By way of comparison, in autumn 2024 a group of experts had identified a savings potential of CHF4 to CHF5 billion per year.
Following the consultation process, the government still identified a savings volume of around CHF2.4 to CHF3.1 billion over the financial plan years 2027, 2028 and 2029.
+ Petition launched to save Swissinfo from financing cuts
After the consultation in the Senate, a savings volume of around CHF1.4 to CHF2.1 billion per year still resulted. Over all three years, this amounts to CHF5.5 billion.
More
Explainer: Swiss to vote on initiative to cut media licence fee
Translated from German with AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.