Zurich wants brakes released on ability to set speed limits

Zurich City council will turn to the Federal Supreme Court to fight a cantonal decision to enforce a referendum vote on speed limits.

Deutsch de Zürich zieht wegen "Mobilitäts-Initiative" ans Bundesgericht

On November 30, canton Zurich voters decided to abolish the right of Zurich and Winterthur cities to impose 30km/h limits on main roads. But the “Mobility Initiative” result violates the autonomy of the municipalities, Zurich city argues.

The city council says that the withdrawal of existing rights for the cities of Zurich and Winterthur is an encroachment on municipal autonomy.

According to the cantonal constitution, this requires a qualified consultation procedure of cantonal towns and cities in advance. Such a procedure had not taken place.

+ Most Swiss oppose national 30km/h speed limit

The city council also refers to a Federal Supreme Court ruling. In 2022, Switzerland’s highest court overturned a decision on the revision of the Road Act and confirmed that a formal consultation of the municipalities was mandatory for such legislative changes.

At that time, the issue was that municipal road construction projects had to be submitted to the canton for approval. For example, if a new centre protection island was to be built.

City of Zurich rejected

The city council also writes that the voters of the city of Zurich rejected the implementation of the initiative at the ballot box on November 30.

The proposal also contradicts federal law, which stipulates that roads must be renovated if the noise protection limits are exceeded. A 30km/h speed limit would now only be possible on short stretches and in exceptional cases.

The cities of Zurich and Winterthur were previously a special case. They were allowed to decide on speed limits on main roads themselves. In all other municipalities, this is done by the cantonal police.

