The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Most Swiss oppose national 30 km/h speed limit: survey

The Swiss population is opposed to the generalization of the 30 km/h speed limit
The Swiss population is opposed to the generalization of the 30 km/h speed limit Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Most Swiss oppose national 30 km/h speed limit: survey
Listening: Most Swiss oppose national 30 km/h speed limit: survey

Most Swiss people are opposed to a 30 km/h speed limit on all roads in built-up areas, according to a survey by Touring Club Switzerland (TCS).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Survey respondents said the proposed national speed limit would bring too many disadvantages, reports the Le Matin Dimanche newspaper.

+ Swiss driver faces CHF1 million speeding fine

Around two-thirds of those polled (64%) reject a general introduction of 30 km/h speed limits in towns and cities. The survey was cconducted by YouGov among 1,207 people aged between 15 and 79 living in towns and cities.

If 30 km/h zones were to be introduced across the board, the survey, which Keystone-ATS was able to consult, shows that 61% of those questioned fear that this would lead to a transfer of traffic to local streets.

A large majority also felt that it could slow down the response of emergency services (police, fire or medical). Finally, 59% of those questioned thought that more buses would be needed to keep up with the timetable.

More

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR