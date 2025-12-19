Switzerland urges US and Venezuela to show restraint
Switzerland is calling on the United States and Venezuela to refrain from military action during their ongoing dispute.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Armed conflict could jeopardise international peace and security in the region, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs wrote on the social media platform X.
Switzerland also reaffirms its willingness to offer its good offices, as the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) stated in its statement on Friday.
The conflict between Venezuela and the US has continued to escalate in recent weeks and days. Last Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers travelling to and from Venezuela.
The US also recently concentrated its armed forces in the Caribbean.
In addition, there have been numerous deadly attacks by the military on boats carrying people who are believed to have been smuggling drugs.
Due to growing pressure from the US, Venezuela has now requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.
According to the FDFA, Switzerland has a long tradition of involvement in Venezuela. The Confederation maintains an embassy in a central location in the capital Caracas and an honorary consulate in the harbour city of Maracaibo.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.