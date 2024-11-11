Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Swiss Exchange Buys UK’s Aquis in Biggest Acquisition Since 2020

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland’s exchange operator SIX Group AG agreed to buy Aquis Exchange Plc, a UK-based trading exchange and data provider, in a deal with an enterprise value of approximately £194 million ($250 million).

The offer is for 727 pence in cash per Aquis share, representing a 120% premium to Friday’s closing price. It has been unanimously recommend by Aquis directors, according to a statement on Monday. Aquis shares were trading at 705 pence as of 9:02 a.m. in London.

The deal would be the biggest for SIX since its acquisition of Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles SA, the operator of Spain’s stock exchange, for about €2.8 billion ($3 billion) in 2020. The company said the deal will allow it to scale its exchange business beyond Switzerland and Spain and add the UK firm’s technology and data products.

SIX Chief Executive Officer Jos Dijsselhof told Bloomberg earlier this year that the company expected to do a sizeable acquisition in the coming years. European exchanges are looking for ways to stay competitive amid relatively flat volumes for the past few years due to fragmentation of trading venues and liquidity dilution. 

The deal values Aquis at approximately £207 million using the treasury stock method for share options, and £225 million on a fully diluted basis, according to the statement.

Aquis, which was founded in 2012, operates a pan-European multilateral trading facility for cash equities which covers a collective 16 European markets. It operates the Aquis Stock Exchange in the UK, while other businesses include licensing of proprietary market infrastructure technologies and market data.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
75 Likes
84 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
58 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR