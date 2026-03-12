Art Basel CEO: global art market at ‘inflection point’
The global art market has returned to growth in 2025. According to the Art Market Report published by Art Basel and UBS on Thursday, sales rose by 4% to $59.6 billion (CHF46.52) following a 12% slump in the previous year.
According to the report, the value of auction sales rose by 9%, while more moderate growth of 2% was recorded in the dealer segment. Noah Horowitz, CEO of co-publisher Art Basel, speaks of a “strategic inflection point” in the continued evolution of the art business.
Among other things, art fairs were able to grow and increase their share of total dealer sales by four percentage points to 35% of dealer sales. This corresponds to the highest share since 2022.
According to the report, the high price level in particular had a positive impact on auction sales. Sales with a value of over $10 million increased by 30%. This was driven, among other things, by the sales of important private collections. Across the market as a whole, the highest price segment was also able to increase again after a slump in the previous year.
The three leading art markets of the US, the United Kingdom and China remained stable with a 76% share of global sales, the report continues. The rather small Swiss market recorded sales growth of 13% in 2025.
According to the report, a large proportion of art dealers are optimistic about the current year. According to the report, 43% expect an increase in sales, while 38% expect sales to remain stable.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
